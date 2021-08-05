Police: ATM robbery in Racine ends with vehicle pursuit, manhunt, arrests more than 100 miles into Illinois

RACINE — An ATM robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., resulted in a vehicle pursuit that ended Thursday morning with two arrests in Ford County, Illinois.

The Racine Police Department responded to a robbery complaint at Chase Bank at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. According to a news release from the police, while an ATM technician was working on a machine, two male suspects quickly approached wearing masks.

The technician put his hands up and the two suspects pulled an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM. Then, they fled the area in a vehicle.

RPD investigators broadcast descriptions of the suspects and vehicle. The Illinois State Police located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, which led to a vehicle pursuit that ended in Ford County, Illinois, near the Champaign-Urbana metropolitan area. The northern tip of Ford County is more than 100 miles south of the Wisconsin-Illinois border, and about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.

The suspects fled on foot; air units, officers on foot and K-9 units pursued in a search that was conducted into Wednesday night.

Both suspects were taken into custody by 11 a.m. Thursday.