Police announce arrest of suspect in March fatal shooting of Racine 14-year-old

RACINE — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in Racine, hours after he was publicly named as a suspect in the March shooting death of a 14-year-old, the Racine Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service announced Friday.

The suspect, Crishawn Clemons, is accused in the March 13 shooting death of Eugene Henderson of Racine. Police Chief Maurice Robinson later said Henderson had been shot during a vehicular shootout in the area of the 1800 block of Mead Street.

The RPD said in a release that its officers and federal marshals "captured and arrested Crishawn Clemons at his home in Racine." Online court records indicate Clemons' address is in the 1900 block of Green Street.

Online court records indicate a felony charge of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon was filed Sept. 29 against Clemons. That same day, a $500,000 arrest warrant was also issued.

The Racine Police Department asked for the public's help Thursday morning in finding Clemons.

Two teenagers in June had been arrested and charged in connection with Henderson's death, but charges against the teens were dropped less than a month later.

The Racine Police Department said Friday that "Clemons had been developed as a suspect during this long, diligent investigation."