Backpack, school supplies

RACINE COUNTY — South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant Police departments are squaring off in a back-to-school supply battle through Friday, Sept. 7.

Community members can participate by dropping off school supplies into the containers of their choice at the following locations:

Mount Pleasant Village Hall

  • — 8811 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant

Sturtevant Village Hall

  • — 2801 89th St., Sturtevant

The COP House

  • — 2237 Mead St., Mount Pleasant

Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly

  • — 5201 Washington Ave., Racine

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

  • — 8401 Durand Ave., Sturtevant

School supplies are being collected for Schulte, Westridge and Dr. Jones schools.

