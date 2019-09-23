{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman arrested Sunday for alleged drunken driving on Interstate 94 was formally charged Monday with causing injury in the crash she reportedly caused.

Gabriela Garcia, 27, of Kenosha, was allegedly drunk at about 1:07 a.m. Sunday when police say she exited I-94 at Highway 20, ran a red light, hit another car and used racial slurs against one of the other vehicle’s occupants. The other vehicle had three occupants, all of whom reported injuries, according to police.

Garcia faces misdemeanor charges of causing injury while operating under the influence and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint:

When Mount Pleasant Police responded, they reported that Garcia was clearly intoxicated, noting her eyes were red and glassy and she had fine motor skill issues.

“I (expletive) ruin so many (expletive) things,” Garcia said, according to the complaint.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

An officer took Garcia to his squad car. Garcia then requested to make a phone call, but the officer would not let her. When the officer went to put handcuffs on Garcia, she reportedly said, “I’m not even (expletive) black.”

Garcia was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. During the draw, she reportedly said she would have her lawyer kill the officer. She continued to engage in “abusive, profane boisterous and unreasonably loud disorderly conduct,” officers reported.

She also claimed one of the other vehicle’s occupants was lying about his injuries because he was black. She allegedly used racial slurs against the other occupant.

“I’m a (expletive) Mexican who pays for everything, for everything, and you consider me a criminal,” Garcia reportedly told the officer. “I’ll remember you.”

Although charges were filed against Garcia on Monday, she is not scheduled to make her initial court appearance until Oct. 24. She posted $500 bond and was not in custody as of Tuesday, court records indicate.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments