Police: 'All I want to say is that ain't my gun' said 17-year-old after being found with a 'ghost gun'

RACINE — "All I want to say is that ain't my gun," a 17-year-old allegedly said after being found with a "ghost gun" on him.

Maurice T. Epps, of the 1700 block of Winslow Street, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and carrying a concealed weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:07 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer saw two young men with their hoods up walking toward the Neighborhood Pantry at 1511 W. Sixth St.

The two entered the vestibule but did not go in the store. They were seen passing items between themselves and others.

According to police, numerous Dirty P gang members had been loitering in the area in the past.

Officers approached and made contact with the two. One of them stopped, but the other kept walking.

Eventually, the other was caught up to and identified as Epps. He was asked if he had anything on him; the teenager tapped his pants and said no. A pat down was done and a gun without a serial number, making it a ghost gun, was found. It had an extended magazine with a 29 round capacity. It had a live round in the chamber and 28 live rounds in the magazine. Epps said "All I want to say is that ain't my gun."

Later, at the Racine County Jail, while searching Epps, a correctional officer found a baggie with a "Glock trigger house firearm accessory."

Epps was given a $1,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is on Feb. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

