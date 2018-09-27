MOUNT PLEASANT — Three Racine people reportedly worked together to steal alcohol from Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., in July and September. Two of the suspects reportedly admitted to the thefts, both of them claiming that they only stole the alcohol so that they could trade it for drugs.
Lisa Marie Stratton, 26, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was allegedly involved in all three incidents and faces three misdemeanor counts of retail theft.
Daniel S. Chenoweth, 35, of the 1400 block of 12th Street, faces two counts of misdemeanor retail theft.
Kyle W. Sanders, 20, of the 4700 block of North Green Bay Road, faces one count of misdemeanor theft.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 11, July 19 and Sept. 22, a combined four bottles of Absolut Vodka and another two bottles of unidentified alcohol were stolen from Piggly Wiggly.
During the first two reported thefts, Chenoweth stuffed bottles of Absolute Vodka down his pants so they wouldn't be seen when they walked out of the store. During the third theft, Stratton allegedly put two bottles of alcohol inside a backpack carried by Sanders.
Then, on Sept. 26, Piggly Wiggly's loss prevention officer recognized Stratton on surveillance footage. Stratton was brought into the loss prevention office and the police were called.
Upon being interviewed by police, Stratton admitted that she was a crack addict and would trade the stolen bottles of vodka for crack cocaine. She admitted to the three thefts, saying that Chenoweth helped her steal four bottles in July and that Sanders helped her on Sept. 22.
Stratton reportedly acted as a lookout on both occasions.
Police said that Sanders was on probation and that he was taken into custody. He reportedly admitted to stealing the vodka, but "stated that he only steals because he has a drug problem," according to police.
All three of suspects made initial court appearances on Thursday, court records show.
Stratton has prior convictions for disorderly conduct and two for operating a motor vehicle without a license.
Sanders has one conviction from May of 2018 for retail theft and was incarcerated for about three weeks between June and July.
Chenoweth has eight prior criminal convictions for criminal damage to property, obstructing, retail theft (two counts), disorderly conduct, theft, bail jumping and petty disorderly persons, but he hasn't been convicted of anything since 2008, court records show. However Chenoweth was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for criminal damage to property and possession of an electric weapon in Kenosha County in 2009 and in 2014, respectively.
No they just drink..all of them..they steal all the time..and know saying they trade for drugs will get some sympathy from our liberal judges..as usual.. these are thieves and always have been..it is what they do..
