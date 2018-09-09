RACINE — The Racine Police Department is giving additional attention to a problematic Racine neighborhood that has seen an increase in criminal activity in the past few months.
The Racine Police Department labels the area of the city west of the railroad tracks to West Boulevard and south of 12th Street to roughly the Mount Pleasant border as area 8. It is an area known for its high crime rate, and has recently seen an increase above its norm.
Much of the crime spike has been near the intersection of 16th Street and Phillips Avenue.
Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said that the Police Department has recently responded to a number of priority calls for service in the area.
“There are many factors that can contribute to a crime hike in a certain area,” Malacara said. “Law enforcement also has many alternatives as to how we address that rise in crime.”
Serious crimes reported
According to Racine Police Department data, since June 1, there have been a total of 76 serious crimes reported in area 8.
Reported crimes include:
- Two reports of robberies
- Nine reports of burglaries/burglaries
- Sixteen reports of assaults in progress/assaults
- Ten reports of a man with a gun
- Thirty-three reports of shots fired
- Five reports of weapons violations
- One report of narcotics in progress
Malacara said it is often difficult to pinpoint why crime increases occur, but that steps are being taken to address the issue.
Solving the problem
Although the Police Department declined to elaborate on the methods that have been implemented to tackle the crime increase, as it could provide criminals with an advantage, Malacara said the issue has been noticed and is being addressed by police.
The department has recently deployed the Special Assignment Focused Enforcement vehicle in the neighborhood in response to the recent increase in calls for service.
“The data retrieved from this video resource will be used to assist the department in restoring order and mitigating future problems,” Malacara said.
And although crime has recently increased in the area, that portion of area 8 has had long-standing issues with crime. This led to the establishment of a Community Oriented Policing House at 1900 16th St. in 2010.
The COP Houses, which are located throughout the city, serve as permanent posts for police officers in the city’s most crime-heavy areas.
COP Houses allow officers to get a better understanding of the communities with the biggest issues. Malacara said the officer assigned to the 16th Street COP House often helps pinpoint problem people and homes in the area.
Malacara said recently, at least one neighborhood residence has been formally declared a nuisance property — a premises that has generated at least three or more responses from the Police Department for public nuisance activities within 90 days. In those situations, the owner can be cited.
Staying safe
Malacara reminds residents living in the area to close and lock windows and doors, invest in security cameras and contact police when needed.
Concerned citizens may report crimes directly to police or through Crime Stoppers.
“We (the Racine Police Department) are here to serve and protect our citizens, and people should be assured that we will do just that,” Malacara said.
