Police: 68-year-old Caledonia man with dementia faces life in prison for allegedly touching a child

CALEDONIA — A 68-year-old Caledonia man, who is reported to have dementia, faces life in prison after he allegedly touched a child's private parts.
Arthur T. Dexter, 68, of the 6900 block of Prince Drive, was charged with a one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13; that is a Class A felony, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
Racine County Child Protective Services is on track for around 65 fewer child abuse investigations this year compared to last year. The total drop in reports of possible abuse is much greater.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Dec. 6, an officer from the Caledonia Police Department was sent to the 6900 block of Prince Drive for a report of a sexual assault.
The officer spoke to someone who said that a child had reported Dexter "did something" to him, later saying he had touched his private parts.
When the officer spoke to Dexter, the 68-year-old allegedly said that the child asked him to rub his belly. Dexter told the officer he began rubbing the child's stomach when the child pushed Dexter's hand down towards his privates. Dexter said he accidentally touched them, but later in the interview admitted it was for "touching feeling" and he was "looking for affection."
The complaint stated that Dexter "made the comment that he was going 'Nuts,' because of the stress in his life. Dexter attributed the stress to finances and the death of his wife."
The officer reported that both Dexter and another individual told police that Dexter had dementia. "Dexter was asked," according to the complaint, "how the diagnosis affected his life and he stated it affected his memory and that he needs to write things down. During the course of the interview (the detective) noted that Dexter was engaged in the conversation, answering questions and did not appear to be confused about the questions being asked."
Dexter was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Dec. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
