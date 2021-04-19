Police: 2 arrested after vehicle search that began with traffic stop for revoked license, not wearing seatbelt

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI and the passenger in his car was arrested for having a crack pipe, according to local law enforcement.

Ronald Stovall, 51, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third), possession of cocaine, operating motor vehicle while revoked and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Charellis D. Mayhall, 30, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of Oakes Road when he saw a car where the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and his license was revoked.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Stovall, and saw his speech was slow and slurred. Stovall allegedly said that his passenger, Mayhall, was drinking and that was why it smelled like alcohol. Another officer then arrived on the scene with his K-9, who detected that there was some substance in the car.