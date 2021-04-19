 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: 2 arrested after vehicle search that began with traffic stop for revoked license, not wearing seatbelt
0 comments

Police: 2 arrested after vehicle search that began with traffic stop for revoked license, not wearing seatbelt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI and the passenger in his car was arrested for having a crack pipe, according to local law enforcement.

A measure passed the House aimed at closing the pay gap between men and women.But there's not much hope it'll pass the Senate because of Republican opposition.White women make on average 82 cents to every dollar a man makes.The disparities are even larger for minority women. 
Ronald Stovall

Stovall

Ronald Stovall, 51, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third), possession of cocaine, operating motor vehicle while revoked and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Charellis Mayhall

Mayhall

Charellis D. Mayhall, 30, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of Oakes Road when he saw a car where the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and his license was revoked.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Stovall, and saw his speech was slow and slurred. Stovall allegedly said that his passenger, Mayhall, was drinking and that was why it smelled like alcohol. Another officer then arrived on the scene with his K-9, who detected that there was some substance in the car.

After Stovall and Mayhall were placed in handcuffs, police said that Mayhall admitted to having a crack pipe in the purse she had but claimed the purse was not hers. Inside the purse was her ID and two broken glass pipes used for smoking crack.

Stovall was then searched and a shot size bottle of liquor was found in his front jacket pocket. He then admitted to drinking earlier in the day. The officer removed Stovall's hat and found a plastic baggie with cocaine inside the brim.

Stovall was given a $3,500 cash bond and Mayhall was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Stovall has a status conference set for June 21 and Mayhall has a status conference set for July 1, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Authorities investigate Kenosha County tavern shooting that left 3 dead

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News