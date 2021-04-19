Police: 2 arrested after vehicle search that began with traffic stop for revoked license, not wearing seatbelt

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI and the passenger in his car was arrested for having a crack pipe, according to local law enforcement.
Ronald Stovall, 51, of the 2000 block of Washington Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (third), possession of cocaine, operating motor vehicle while revoked and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Charellis D. Mayhall, 30, of the 800 block of Park Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 6:01 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was on patrol in the 1100 block of Oakes Road when he saw a car where the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and his license was revoked.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Stovall, and saw his speech was slow and slurred. Stovall allegedly said that his passenger, Mayhall, was drinking and that was why it smelled like alcohol. Another officer then arrived on the scene with his K-9, who detected that there was some substance in the car.
After Stovall and Mayhall were placed in handcuffs, police said that Mayhall admitted to having a crack pipe in the purse she had but claimed the purse was not hers. Inside the purse was her ID and two broken glass pipes used for smoking crack.
Stovall was then searched and a shot size bottle of liquor was found in his front jacket pocket. He then admitted to drinking earlier in the day. The officer removed Stovall's hat and found a plastic baggie with cocaine inside the brim.
Stovall was given a $3,500 cash bond and Mayhall was given a $300 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. Stovall has a status conference set for June 21 and Mayhall has a status conference set for July 1, both at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 16
Today's mugshots: April 16
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alexander E Csepella
Alexander E Csepella, 4700 block of Sunnyside Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wade E Hotchkiss
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wade E Hotchkiss, 200 block of South Water Street, Waterford, first degree recklessly endangering safety, arson of property other than building, felony criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Johrei M L Johnson
Johrei M L Johnson, 5400 block of Heidi Drive, Racine, hit and run (injury), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Earnest L Julien
Earnest L Julien, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping.
Zachery J Vague
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Zachery J Vague, 1300 block of Yout Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer.
Brandy L Adensam
Brandy L Adensam, Homeless, Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Derek J Galin
Derek J Galin, 600 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, post or publish a depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without consent, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charellis D Mayhall
Charellis D Mayhall, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Stovall
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense), possession of cocaine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.