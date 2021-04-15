 Skip to main content
Police: 18-year-old arrested at North Memorial Drive Walgreens after car chase
RACINE — After initially getting away from police, a Racine teenager who allegedly sped away from officers and nearly caused a car crash was arrested at the Walgreens on North Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

DeQuan Jordan Jr.

Jordan Jr.

DeQuan L. Jordan Jr., 18, of the 1200 block of English Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Charles Street when he saw Jordan driving a car. The officer reported that they knew Jordan didn’t have a valid license and saw him commit a traffic violation.

The officer tried to initiate a stop, but then Jordan turned onto Carter Street and accelerated. During the 2.1-mile pursuit that exceeded 60 mph, Jordan nearly struck another car and failed to stop at multiple intersections, after which the pursuit was reportedly terminated.

Officers continued to canvass the area in search of Jordan before being flagged down by customers at Walgreens, 819 N. Memorial Drive.

Jordan had parked his car and entered the store, but later allegedly admitted to fleeing and said he should have just stopped.

Jordan was given a $2,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for April 22 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

