Police: 18-year-old arrested at North Memorial Drive Walgreens after car chase

As the nation focuses on the death of Daunte Wright and the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Biden administration is promising change. The president and two cabinet members vowed to make economic and criminal justice reforms that benefit Black Americans. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the…

RACINE — After initially getting away from police, a Racine teenager who allegedly sped away from officers and nearly caused a car crash was arrested at the Walgreens on North Memorial Drive on Wednesday.

DeQuan L. Jordan Jr., 18, of the 1200 block of English Street, was charged with felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee or elude an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Wednesday, an officer was on patrol near the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Charles Street when he saw Jordan driving a car. The officer reported that they knew Jordan didn’t have a valid license and saw him commit a traffic violation.

The officer tried to initiate a stop, but then Jordan turned onto Carter Street and accelerated. During the 2.1-mile pursuit that exceeded 60 mph, Jordan nearly struck another car and failed to stop at multiple intersections, after which the pursuit was reportedly terminated.

Officers continued to canvass the area in search of Jordan before being flagged down by customers at Walgreens, 819 N. Memorial Drive.