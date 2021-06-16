 Skip to main content
Police: 17-year-old Dirty P gang member threatened to shoot woman over an argument involving a dog
RACINE — A teenage who police say is a member of the local Dirty P gang allegedly threatened to shoot a woman over an argument involving a dog.

Leondre O. Varner, 17, of the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue, was charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, five felony counts of bail jumping, one misdemeanor count of pointing a firearm at another and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:09 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to the 3200 block of Northwestern Avenue for a woman calling about Varner threatening to shoot her.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the victim who said that she returned home and saw Varner was there. She said the dog had an accident in the hallway and confronted him about picking up after the dog. He then walked into his bedroom and came back out with a gun. He racked a round in the chamber and pointed it at her head and said "Say three more words, I'm gonna shoot you." 

The officer was familiar with Varner and knew he was an adjudicated delinquent and a member of the Dirty P gang. He yelled for Varner to come out with his hands up. Varner tried to get out of a window and officers yelled commands at him. The officer then saw him turn into another room and drop the gun in a toilet before putting his hands up. A shotgun was also found in a room.

Varner was given a $20,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

