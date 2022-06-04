Police: 16-year-old from Racine who stole mom's car arrested in Caledonia after fleeing cops in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 16-year-old boy from Racine allegedly stole his mother's Kia SUV before being arrested Friday night in Caledonia after he was reported to have been driving recklessly and fleeing police "at a high rate of speed" in Mount Pleasant.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the arrest in a Saturday morning news release. According to that notice:

An MPPD officer on patrol at around 11:15 p.m. saw the SUV driving recklessly and attempted to pull the vehicle over on Emmertsen Road, near its intersection with Spring Street (Highway C), just east of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and Spring Street Church of Christ.

Instead of pulling over, the vehicle "took off at a high rate of speed attempting to flee and elude the officer.

"During the pursuit, one of the occupants bailed from the vehicle and fled on foot and the operator continued ignoring signals to stop and kept driving disregarding stop signs, traffic signals and driving without headlights. At this time, the pursuit was terminated in the interest of public safety."

Later Caledonia Police found the vehicle and initiated another pursuit that ended up at a dead end street. There, the vehicle stopped and "another occupant exited the vehicle and fled on foot."

Both of those who fled on foot escaped. The driver and another passenger, a 13-year-old girl, were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of OWI and taken to a detention facility after being medically cleared at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

The MPPD is recommending the 16-year-old be criminally charged with fleeing and eluding, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and OWI as a first offense with a passenger under the age of 16.

As of Saturday morning, the MPPD considered the investigation still active.

