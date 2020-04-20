Podcast focuses on 30-year-old Burlington woman's disappearance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Its been more than 30 years since the disappearance of Kerry A. O’Brien-Krueger, a 31-year-old Burlington mother. On Monday, a podcast debuted which takes a deeper look at O’Brien-Krueger’s disappearance.

On Dec. 7, 1989, O’Brien-Krueger, a former journalist and a public relations staffer with outdoors retailer Gander Mountain, was reported missing by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and her parents.

Tracey Krueger told City of Burlington police that on the evening of Dec. 5, 1989, O’Brien-Krueger got a phone call from work asking her to attend a trade show the next morning for a coworker who was not able to attend.

According to Krueger, the trade show was out of state and O’Brien-Krueger agreed to go. Tracey Krueger said that O’Brien-Krueger left their residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, 1989, for a flight out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

O’Brien-Krueger’s supervisor told police that no trade shows were scheduled and no employees, including O’Brien-Krueger, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time. She left behind a 3-year-old daughter, and Kerry’s family said she would not have left of her own accord.