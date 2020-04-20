Podcast focuses on 30-year-old Burlington woman's disappearance

RACINE COUNTY — Its been more than 30 years since the disappearance of Kerry A. O’Brien-Krueger, a 31-year-old Burlington mother. On Monday, a podcast debuted which takes a deeper look at O’Brien-Krueger’s disappearance.
On Dec. 7, 1989, O’Brien-Krueger, a former journalist and a public relations staffer with outdoors retailer Gander Mountain, was reported missing by her husband, Tracey Krueger, and her parents.
Tracey Krueger told City of Burlington police that on the evening of Dec. 5, 1989, O’Brien-Krueger got a phone call from work asking her to attend a trade show the next morning for a coworker who was not able to attend.
According to Krueger, the trade show was out of state and O’Brien-Krueger agreed to go. Tracey Krueger said that O’Brien-Krueger left their residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Dec. 6, 1989, for a flight out of Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
O’Brien-Krueger’s supervisor told police that no trade shows were scheduled and no employees, including O’Brien-Krueger, were scheduled to attend any trade shows at that time. She left behind a 3-year-old daughter, and Kerry’s family said she would not have left of her own accord.
“The Vanished Podcast” features interviews with O’Brien-Krueger’s family members, as well as information from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which participated at the request of the missing woman’s family. The Sheriff’s Office on Monday sent out a release acknowledging its participation and asking for any information on the case.
To listen to the podcast, go to www.thevanishedpodcast.com/episodes.
A while in the making
Marissa Jones, host of the podcast, said that she became aware of the O’Brien-Krueger’s case after it was submitted to the show’s website in 2017. She said there was difficulty coordinating the podcast because of the sensitive family dynamic that surrounds O’Brien-Krueger’s disappearance.
Since her disappearance, O’Brien-Krueger’s brother, Pat O’Brien, and sister, Molly O’Brien-Bleifield, have argued that Tracey Krueger is responsible for their sister’s death, while the missing woman’s daughter has staunchly denied that her father was involved in her mother’s disappearance.
At the time she disappeared, O’Brien-Krueger was suffering from an unknown medical condition. She had been experiencing stomach pains, vomiting and diarrhea, O’Brien-Bleifield said. She had been to numerous doctors and underwent gastrointestinal testing.
In 2014, O’Brien-Bleifield said that she believed her sister was being poisoned.
“Everybody believes he did it,” Pat Krueger says in the podcast.
Megan Krueger said that she believes her mother left her and her father. “For us, it’s not a murder. We think she left. We really believe that she left,” Megan Krueger said. She said she read her mother’s diaries, which point to her mother being in a “deep dark depression.”
Leads sought
“Whenever there is a missing person case, we always look into the people that are closest to the victim,” Racine County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Heather Spranger says during the podcast. “The victim’s spouse is always a person of interest to law enforcement.”
Spranger said that the cased moved away from O’Brien-Krueger voluntarily leaving after it was discovered that Tracey Krueger replaced the bed in the master bedroom after his wife went missing. “Investigators were never able to locate that bed,” Spranger said.
Tracey Krueger was given a polygraph test shortly after his wife’s disappearance, Spranger said, with the results coming back inconclusive. Investigators wanted to schedule a second test, but Tracey Krueger did not show up.
He later suffered a breakdown in January 1990 and claimed he couldn’t remember anything in the past 10 years, something he maintains to this day.
Spranger said that in 1992, Tracey Krueger’s brother told someone his brother killed O’Brien-Krueger. The person he confided in notified law enforcement. When confronted at the time and in a recent interview, Tracey Krueger’s brother said it was a joke and he had no knowledge of what happened to O’Brien-Krueger.
They also looked into a lead after learning that O’Brien-Krueger and her husband were associated to a man wanted for kidnapping and murder in the 1960s. The man was later ruled out. “
Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of O’Brien-Krueger is asked to contact Spranger at 262-636-3367 or Heather.spranger@racinecounty.com. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Racine County at 888-636-9330.
“I urge anyone who might have any bit of information to come forward and speak with me, even if it seems like nothing of importance,” Spranger said.
