Plumb Gold, Plumb Silver board up 'out of an abundance of caution'

RACINE — Two businesses in Downtown Racine have once again taken precautions against potential looting.

This is the second time Austin Schultz, owner of Plumb Gold and Plumb Silver, 322 Main St., has boarded up both his stores this summer. The first time was during the June protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Schultz said he wanted to board them up after the shooting of Jacob Blake and the unrest that followed because jewelry stores tend to be some of the first targets for looting. Destruction of property has been rampant in Kenosha after Blake, a Black man, was shot by Kenosha Police on Sunday.

Schultz hired a construction company to install wooden boards onto both of his storefronts.

“With what’s happening just a few miles down the road, it’s better to be safe than sorry,” Schultz said.

His businesses’ safety is something that he’s very concerned about and he’s heard rumors on Facebook that there could be possible protests in Racine. It’s not that he’s against protests, “it truly is out of an abundance of caution,” he said. “I’m trying to protect my investment in Racine.”