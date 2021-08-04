Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole car after getting into argument with owner and had heroin on her

WATERFORD — A Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole a car after getting into an argument with its owner and had heroin on her.

Natalie S. Gingerelli, 35, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:52 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 300 block of North 6th Street for an automobile theft. The deputy was reportedly advised that Gingerelli was the one who stole it.

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the car owner, who said that she and Gingerelli had gotten into an argument because Gingerelli wanted to leave the house and go to Kenosha. She had been at the auto store grabbing vehicle parts so her car could be fixed. When she came back and parked the car, Gingerelli exited the house and began to argue with her. Gingerelli then allegedly got into the car and drove away.