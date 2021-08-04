Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole car after getting into argument with owner and had heroin on her

WATERFORD — A Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole a car after getting into an argument with its owner and had heroin on her.
Natalie S. Gingerelli, 35, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 3:52 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 300 block of North 6th Street for an automobile theft. The deputy was reportedly advised that Gingerelli was the one who stole it.
Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the car owner, who said that she and Gingerelli had gotten into an argument because Gingerelli wanted to leave the house and go to Kenosha. She had been at the auto store grabbing vehicle parts so her car could be fixed. When she came back and parked the car, Gingerelli exited the house and began to argue with her. Gingerelli then allegedly got into the car and drove away.
A deputy found the car at 4:38 p.m. and conducted a stop. As he cleared the car, he saw a shredded Chore Boy on the floorboard and an orange hypodermic needle cap on the floor. A search was conducted on the car and the deputy found a purse that had a digital scale with residue on it and a used hypodermic needle with heroin inside it. Another loaded syringe was found also with heroin in it.
Gingerelli said that she didn’t return the car because she was scared. When asked about the drugs, she said everything in the purse was hers and stated “I’ll take all responsibility for all the drugs, that’s fine.” She later said that the drugs weren’t hers.
Gingerelli was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 3
Today's mugshots: Aug. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kesha Latoya Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kesha Latoya Smith, 100 block of South Green Bay Road, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Alexander L Tyyska
Alexander L Tyyska, 1000 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tavarez D Williams
Tavarez D Williams, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer.
Marquiese L Peet-Williams
Marquiese L Peet-Williams, 4400 block of 21st Street, Racine, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Qumaire J Canady
Qumaire J Canady, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, substantial battery, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Mohammad Doustar Ghasemabad
Mohammad Doustar Ghasemabad, 3800 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Natalie S Gingerelli
Natalie S Gingerelli, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Giovanni Morrow
Giovanni Morrow, 4000 block of Olive Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).