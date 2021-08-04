 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole car after getting into argument with owner and had heroin on her
WATERFORD — A Pleasant Prairie woman allegedly stole a car after getting into an argument with its owner and had heroin on her.

Natalie S. Gingerelli, 35, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:52 p.m. Sunday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 300 block of North 6th Street for an automobile theft. The deputy was reportedly advised that Gingerelli was the one who stole it.

Natalie Gingerelli

Gingerelli

Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the car owner, who said that she and Gingerelli had gotten into an argument because Gingerelli wanted to leave the house and go to Kenosha. She had been at the auto store grabbing vehicle parts so her car could be fixed. When she came back and parked the car, Gingerelli exited the house and began to argue with her. Gingerelli then allegedly got into the car and drove away.

A deputy found the car at 4:38 p.m. and conducted a stop. As he cleared the car, he saw a shredded Chore Boy on the floorboard and an orange hypodermic needle cap on the floor. A search was conducted on the car and the deputy found a purse that had a digital scale with residue on it and a used hypodermic needle with heroin inside it. Another loaded syringe was found also with heroin in it.

Gingerelli said that she didn’t return the car because she was scared. When asked about the drugs, she said everything in the purse was hers and stated “I’ll take all responsibility for all the drugs, that’s fine.” She later said that the drugs weren’t hers.

Gingerelli was given a $750 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

