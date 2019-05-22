PLEASANT PRAIRIE — After police received a call that a man had been shot in the parking lot of a busy Pleasant Prairie restaurant Monday, officers searched for several minutes before finding the victim.
The victim, 19-year-old Khalad Alchaar of Pleasant Prairie, died after being taken to a nearby hospital. Alchaar’s family has been critical of the police response, saying that officers delayed allowing paramedics to the scene.
In an interview Tuesday with Fox6 News Milwaukee, Alchaar’s brother, Abdul Alchaar, told the reporter that he and his wife rushed to the restaurant after he received a six-second call from his brother saying he had been shot. He said he and his wife found his brother “bleeding out” in front of the restaurant and tried to use a shirt to stop his bleeding while police searched for the suspect.
Pleasant Prairie Police released a timeline of the call Wednesday. It shows they received a 911 call that a person with a gunshot wound was in the parking lot of Cheddar's, 10366 77th St., at 8:46 p.m. The first law enforcement officers arrived at the restaurant three minutes later. Dispatchers had been told by a caller that “the suspect (was) possibly on the west side of Cheddar's in the woods. Victim stumbled toward U.S. Cellular holding stomach,” according to police.
In the police timeline, officers searched the area for the victim and found Alchaar at 7:54 p.m. Paramedics left with Alchaar five minutes later at 7:59 p.m.
According to scanner traffic the night of the shooting, Alchaar was unresponsive when police arrived.
Police did not respond to calls for comment Wednesday. In a statement, they said there “is an active and ongoing police investigation” into the shooting.
The night of the shooting, officers from Pleasant Prairie, the Kenosha Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police searched the area, including with dogs and drones. An employee of Cheddar's said police searched the restaurant with guns drawn, and checked each car in the parking lot.
On Tuesday, Pleasant Prairie Police Assistant Chief Randy Myles said police do not believe the shooting was random. “I would say there is no indication that this was a random act. What precipitated it we’re still working on,” Myles said. “This appears to be an isolated incident. There is no danger to the public.”
Myles said Tuesday that detectives were following leads and a video specialist was working with security video from businesses in the area.
