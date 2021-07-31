Pleasant Prairie man allegedly struck multiple cars, was given his 3rd OWI

Jonathan L. Reynolds, 50, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd), failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

An officer located a white Land Rover that was reportedly involved in the hit and run and attempted to conduct a stop on it. The car began to take off at about 65 mph. Eventually, the car began to slow down and pull over and the driver was identified as Reynolds. While being ordered out of the car, officers noticed him to be swaying and had a lack of balance. Reynolds reportedly told officers he was over the limit and was arrested for driving under the influence.