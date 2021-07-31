 Skip to main content
Pleasant Prairie man allegedly struck multiple cars, was given his 3rd OWI
RACINE — A Pleasant Prairie man allegedly struck multiple cars in a hit and run incident and has been charged with his 3rd OWI.

Jonathan L. Reynolds, 50, was charged with a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd), failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:51 p.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to North Main and Goold streets for a hit and run accident with several cars having been struck.

An officer located a white Land Rover that was reportedly involved in the hit and run and attempted to conduct a stop on it. The car began to take off at about 65 mph. Eventually, the car began to slow down and pull over and the driver was identified as Reynolds. While being ordered out of the car, officers noticed him to be swaying and had a lack of balance. Reynolds reportedly told officers he was over the limit and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Reynolds was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

