Pleasant Prairie man allegedly got into a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 31 after smoking marijuana

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man got into a car crash Thursday after allegedly smoking marijuana.
Miguel Angel Martinez, 21, of the 5300 block of 75th Street, is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, officers responded to Timber Drive and Green Bay Road for a multiple-vehicle crash. An officer spoke to Martinez, the operator of one of the vehicles involved. Upon approaching the vehicle, the rear door was open and the officer noted a distinct odor of marijuana coming from the car.
During the course of the investigation, Martinez admitted to smoking before driving and having marijuana in his vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located 1 gram of marijuana in a rolled-up dollar bill and a THC vape pen containing 65.7 grams of THC oil.
A status conference for Martinez is set for Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lyneeshia M Battle
Lyneeshia (aka Finnesse) M Battle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Frank J Wright
Frank (aka Tyrone Lowe) J Wright, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Synncere D Davine
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Synncere D Davine, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Marvin Leon Jones
Marvin Leon Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kirk R Lock
Kirk (aka Ronald Ronald) R Lock, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael J Molbeck
Michael J Molbeck, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sheila A Morales
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sheila A Morales, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
John G Nash
John G Nash, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
