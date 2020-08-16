Pleasant Prairie man allegedly got into a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 31 after smoking marijuana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man got into a car crash Thursday after allegedly smoking marijuana.

Miguel Angel Martinez, 21, of the 5300 block of 75th Street, is charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of THC.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, officers responded to Timber Drive and Green Bay Road for a multiple-vehicle crash. An officer spoke to Martinez, the operator of one of the vehicles involved. Upon approaching the vehicle, the rear door was open and the officer noted a distinct odor of marijuana coming from the car.

During the course of the investigation, Martinez admitted to smoking before driving and having marijuana in his vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and located 1 gram of marijuana in a rolled-up dollar bill and a THC vape pen containing 65.7 grams of THC oil.

A status conference for Martinez is set for Nov. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

