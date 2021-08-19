Pleasant Prairie man accused of crashing into dump truck in Racine County while drunk with child in the car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in his car after crashing into a dump truck.

Ramon I. Reynosa-Benavidez, 25, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 31 and County Line Road in Mount Pleasant for a crash involving a dump truck. It was advised that a maroon car collided with the truck and then drove westbound into a construction area.

An officer noticed the car in the construction zone with heavy front end damage.

The driver, Reynosa-Benavidez, said that he "sideswiped" the dump truck.

He was acting standoff-ish and said that the car wasn't even his.