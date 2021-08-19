 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pleasant Prairie man accused of crashing into dump truck in Racine County while drunk with child in the car
0 Comments

Pleasant Prairie man accused of crashing into dump truck in Racine County while drunk with child in the car

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in his car after crashing into a dump truck.

Still between 5000 and 10,000 Americans left in Afghanistan, according to officials. Air evacuations are underway with roughly 800 people evacuated in the last 24 hours.

Ramon I. Reynosa-Benavidez, 25, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 31 and County Line Road in Mount Pleasant for a crash involving a dump truck. It was advised that a maroon car collided with the truck and then drove westbound into a construction area.

Ramon Reynosa-Benavidez

Reynosa-Benavidez

An officer noticed the car in the construction zone with heavy front end damage.

The driver, Reynosa-Benavidez, said that he "sideswiped" the dump truck.

He was acting standoff-ish and said that the car wasn't even his.

There was a child under the age of 10 in the passenger seat. It was determined that the truck had a green light, but Reynosa-Benavidez ran through a red light and struck it. The officer asked Reynosa-Benavidez why he fled, but Reynosa-Benavidez denied fleeing the scene. The officer noticed Reynosa-Benavidez had glossy eyes, and he admitted to the officer that he was drinking mimosas that morning.

He was given a preliminary breath test. It yielded a result of 0.184, more than double the legal limit.

Reynosa-Benavidez was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows American soldiers helping Afghan woman, child over wall

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News