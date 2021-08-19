Pleasant Prairie man accused of crashing into dump truck in Racine County while drunk with child in the car

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Pleasant Prairie man is accused of driving while drunk with a child in his car after crashing into a dump truck.
Ramon I. Reynosa-Benavidez, 25, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense with a minor child in the vehicle, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Highway 31 and County Line Road in Mount Pleasant for a crash involving a dump truck. It was advised that a maroon car collided with the truck and then drove westbound into a construction area.
An officer noticed the car in the construction zone with heavy front end damage.
The driver, Reynosa-Benavidez, said that he "sideswiped" the dump truck.
He was acting standoff-ish and said that the car wasn't even his.
There was a child under the age of 10 in the passenger seat. It was determined that the truck had a green light, but Reynosa-Benavidez ran through a red light and struck it. The officer asked Reynosa-Benavidez why he fled, but Reynosa-Benavidez denied fleeing the scene. The officer noticed Reynosa-Benavidez had glossy eyes, and he admitted to the officer that he was drinking mimosas that morning.
He was given a preliminary breath test. It yielded a result of 0.184, more than double the legal limit.
Reynosa-Benavidez was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 26 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 17
Today's mugshots: Aug. 17
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cantal Marquis Willis
Cantal Marquis Willis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Bobby V Howard
Bobby V Howard, 1500 block of Grove Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, handgun transfer (buyer give false info).
Ulysses V Oates
Ulysses V Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, robbery with threat of force.
Ramon I Reynosa-Benavidez
Ramon I Reynosa-Benavidez, Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), hit and run (attended vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.