Plea hearing set in case of bow-wielding man shot by police
Crimes and court

Plea hearing set in case of bow-wielding man shot by police

RACINE — A reportedly bow-wielding man whom a Racine Police officer shot at in August is set to take a plea deal to resolve the case, online court records show. 

Brad R. Londre, 43, of the 1900 block of Erie Street, is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a victim with domestic abuse assessments, aggravated battery of someone with a physical disability with domestic abuse assessments and false imprisonment with domestic abuse assessments.

Brad R. Londre

Londre

Londre was originally set to go to trial for the charges on June 1. However, a plea hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 11 at the Racine Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

Online court records do not indicate what the details of the plea deal would be. 

'Armed with a loaded crossbow'

Three Racine Police officers responded to Londre’s residence on Aug. 24 after a caller reported a man and a woman fighting, according to the criminal complaint.

A woman with a bloodied face ran toward the officers while calling for help. Londre appeared at the top of the stairs “armed with a loaded crossbow” and pointed the bow at officers, the complaint says. 

One officer shot at Londre but missed. The gun jammed, and the three officers retreated. When officers approached again, Londre did not have the bow. Police then arrested him.

The woman went on to tell police that she suffers from multiple sclerosis and Londre was aware of that. Her lip was bleeding, eye was bruised and legs were bruised; she was hospitalized.

The woman told police she got into an argument with Londre when he tried to go to a friend’s house. The woman said she did not want Londre to go because she thought he would drink and do drugs there. He allegedly elbowed her in the face and left.

When Londre returned, he was reportedly drunk and began yelling at the woman. He then referred to himself as “the boss.”

The woman began to walk down the stairs to leave when Londre allegedly said: “What you gonna do, call 911? I will kill you. … Did you forget who the boss is?”

He allegedly took away the woman’s phone. She said she was able to run back up the stairs and lock Londre out. She called police using his phone.

