Plea hearing scheduled for bow-wielding man shot by police

One officer shot at Londre but missed. The gun jammed, and the three officers retreated. When officers approached again, Londre did not have the bow. Police then arrested him.

The woman went on to tell police that she suffers from multiple sclerosis and Londre was aware of that. Her lip was bleeding, eye was bruised and legs were bruised; she was hospitalized.

The woman told police she got into an argument with Londre when he tried to go to a friend’s house. The woman said she did not want Londre to go because she thought he would drink and do drugs there. He allegedly elbowed her in the face and left.

When Londre returned, he was reportedly drunk and began yelling at the woman. He then referred to himself as “the boss.”

The woman began to walk down the stairs to leave when Londre allegedly said: “What you gonna do, call 911? I will kill you. … Did you forget who the boss is?”

He allegedly took away the woman’s phone. She said she was able to run back up the stairs and lock Londre out. She called police using his phone.

