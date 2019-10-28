RACINE — Nearly 20 years after the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Juanita Zdroik — a Milwaukee mother of three whose body was found in the Town of Raymond in February 2000 — one of the two men accused of killing her has asked for another change of plea hearing.
The break in the case came in January 2017, after investigators received information about a Milwaukee double homicide on Feb. 7, 2000. Blood from one of the victims in the Milwaukee case was reportedly found on Zdroik’s pants.
A Milwaukee Police Department officer told Racine County investigators that a witness in the Milwaukee case provided information about Zdroik’s death.
Elias J. Burgos, 38, and 42-year-old Miguel A. Cruz were eventually taken into custody in 2017. Cruz was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and Burgos was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime.
In October 2017, both men pleaded not guilty to the crime.
Plea considered, reconsidered
At a Sept. 10 plea hearing, Daniel Sanders, Burgos’ attorney, said that Burgos had planned on accepting the deal extended by prosecutors, but needed more time to make a decision.
At that time, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen scheduled a trial date to begin on Jan. 14, saying that he did not want to have the case drag on any longer than necessary as charges were filed more than two years ago.
A new plea hearing was set for Sept. 20, but Burgos did not accept the plea deal during that hearing either. Instead, prosecutors said they had new information, which Sanders said he and Burgos wished to review.
During Monday’s court appearance, Sanders said that they had received new information and wished to schedule another change of plea hearing. The hearing was set for Nov. 18, online records show; however, Nielsen did not remove the January trial date from the calendar.
A four-day trial has been scheduled to begin on Nov. 18 in Cruz’s case, online records show. A backup trial date has been scheduled to begin Jan. 13.
