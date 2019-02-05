MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man, accused of striking an 85-year-old woman with his vehicle after she reported him for shoplifting at an area dollar store in 2017, accepted a plea deal Tuesday.
Perry H. Brooks, 52, of the 2700 block of Chicory Road, faced charges of felony hit-and-run involving injury and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
As part of a plea agreement, Brooks pleaded no contest to the hit-and-run charge, as well as resisting or obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping charges stemming from a 2018 crash in which Brooks reportedly crashed into a light pole.
In exchange, the second-degree recklessly endangering safety charge from 2017, as well as charges of operating without a license and felony bail jumping associated with the second case, were dismissed, but will be considered for sentencing purposes.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show.
Alleged retaliation
According to the criminal complaint, the woman allegedly saw Brooks shoplifting at Dollar Tree, 5201 Washington Ave., and reported him to store staff. When she left the store, Brooks reportedly got into his vehicle, drove toward the woman while shaking his fist at her then turned, striking her with the back of the vehicle.
Mount Pleasant officers were dispatched to the Piggly Wiggly parking lot, 5201 Washington Ave., to meet with the woman, who already had a knee brace and complained of increasing knee pain. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The next month, a Mount Pleasant Police Department officer reportedly saw Perry's vehicle in the 2700 block of Chicory Road. A witness identified Brooks as the driver who reportedly hit the octogenarian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
When will Nosy people learn
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.