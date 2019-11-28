You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Plea deal considered for Caledonia man facing child pornography charges
Crime and Courts

Plea deal considered for Caledonia man facing child pornography charges

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A plea deal is in the works for a Caledonia man facing charges after authorities reportedly found child pornography on his personal computer.

In December 2018, 33-year-old David A. Kluth, of the 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, was charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography after Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at his home.

During the search, deputies found a video containing child pornography in a computer in Kluth's bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Peer-to-peer file sharing software often used to access child pornography was also found.

Kluth reportedly admitted that it was his computer, but said that someone else may have used his computer to download the video.

On Wednesday, the state said that if Kluth pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, they would recommend a sentence of three years in prison, three years extended supervision for the felony, online court records show.

That is the mandatory minimum sentence for child pornography possession in Wisconsin.

As part of the agreement, the other 17 charges would be dismissed but considered for sentencing purposes.

Child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, with 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision, according to Wisconsin law. 

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg, who is overseeing the case, is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the state. 

A plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. 

David A. Kluth

Kluth

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication
Crime and Courts

Mount Pleasant woman accused of breaking into home to steal medication

A 37-year-old woman was allegedly caught on video sneaking into a home through a window by a homeowner's security cameras. The woman at first told police that she broke in to "leave a present" at the home before admitting that she had intended to take medications a relative of hers needed. But she reportedly said she "felt bad" and didn't steal anything before leaving.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News