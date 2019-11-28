Plea deal considered for Caledonia man facing child pornography charges

CALEDONIA — A plea deal is in the works for a Caledonia man facing charges after authorities reportedly found child pornography on his personal computer.
In December 2018, 33-year-old David A. Kluth, of the 4800 block of North Green Bay Road, was charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography after Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at his home.
During the search, deputies found a video containing child pornography in a computer in Kluth's bedroom, according to the criminal complaint. Peer-to-peer file sharing software often used to access child pornography was also found.
Kluth reportedly admitted that it was his computer, but said that someone else may have used his computer to download the video.
On Wednesday, the state said that if Kluth pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography, they would recommend a sentence of three years in prison, three years extended supervision for the felony, online court records show.
You have free articles remaining.
That is the mandatory minimum sentence for child pornography possession in Wisconsin.
As part of the agreement, the other 17 charges would be dismissed but considered for sentencing purposes.
Child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 25 years, with 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision, according to Wisconsin law.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg, who is overseeing the case, is not obligated to follow the recommendation of the state.
A plea hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory Johnson
Gregory Johnson, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Reana Jean Ludwigson
Reana Jean Ludwigson, of Riverside Drive, Racine, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
William R. Bassler
William R. Bassler, 1600 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to abuse a hazardous substance, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Levert Woodall
Levert Woodall, 3900 block of Green Street, Racine, possession of THC, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
Alexander D. Wilson
Alexander D. Wilson, 3600 block of Washington Avenue, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Dylan Matthew Sura
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dylan Matthew Sura, 4800 block of Scotts Way, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.
Nathan James Pollard
Nathan James Pollard, 7000 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Jose Carlos Mariscal
Jose Carlos Mariscal, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery with use of a dangerous weapon, strangulation and suffocation with domestic abuse assessments.
Darryl H. Liddell
Darryl H. Liddell, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver 5-15 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole Lynn Joseph
Nicole Lynn Joseph, 4500 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Demetrius D. Johnson
Demetrius D. Johnson, of Milwaukee, physical abuse of a child.
Devone Allen Kessler
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Devone Allen Kessler, 2100 block of 16th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Guadalupe David Gutierrez
Guadalupe David Gutierrez, of Wauwatosa, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicole Kathleen Brosky
Nicole Kathleen Brosky, 8000 block of Crystal Drive, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Michael A. Hines
Michael A. Hines, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments.