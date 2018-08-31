RACINE — A Racine woman accused of scalding her ex-girlfriend’s toddler, and who was slated to go to trial next week, accepted a plea agreement on Friday.
Tierra L. Lee, of the 2100 block of Howe Street, pleaded no contest to amended charges of physical abuse of a child, recklessly causing bodily harm. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, split between 10 years incarceration and 5 years extended supervision, and/or a $50,000 fine.
In exchange for Lee’s plea, a charge of child neglect resulting in bodily harm, as well as charges of theft of movable property from a person or corpse, battery and disorderly conduct from a separate case were dismissed, but will be considered for sentencing purposes.
The state, represented by Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich, recommended that Lee serve seven to eight years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision.
Lee is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 14 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Scalded toddler
On May 7, 2016, Racine police were called to a home in the 900 block of LaSalle Street after a concerned citizen said Lee had dunked her girlfriend’s 2½-year-old toddler in scalding water, according to a criminal complaint.
Police responded and found a relative of Lee’s caring for the child, who had severely burned legs and feet and was bleeding.
The child was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa, where doctors determined the child had first- and second-degree burns consistent with being immersed or dipped into hot liquid.
Lee told police the burns occurred May 1 while she was giving the child a bath. She said she had left the room to get a towel and heard the child screaming.
She said she saw the burns and called Wheaton Franciscan-All Saints for advice, but then left for Chicago and put the child in the care of a relative.
The relative called Lee on May 5 to tell her the burns had gotten worse, but Lee remained in Illinois until police called her from the hospital May 7.
Second plea in case
This is the second time that Lee has pleaded to charges in this case. In August 2017, Lee entered a plea of no contest to physical abuse of a child. As part of a plea agreement, the child neglect charge was dismissed, but read in.
In October, Lee’s previous attorney withdrew from the case. In November, Lee’s new attorney, Eugene Detert, first represented her in court, stating that Lee wished to withdraw her guilty plea.
In July, Lee’s bond was reduced and Lee was told she could be released on house arrest to an aunt’s home, but she remained in custody.