Plea and sentencing in 2008 Stanciel homicide pushed back again

RACINE — A plea and sentencing hearing in a 2008 homicide case that had already been rescheduled several times was pushed back again on Tuesday.

Jonathan Sparks, 29, of Racine, is charged with one count of reckless homicide in the 2008 shooting death of Jamaal Stanciel. Sparks was in court on his own Tuesday morning as his attorney Scott Anderson was in Milwaukee County for a jury trial.

A new plea and sentencing hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

“I apologize profusely,” Judge Faye Flancher told the defendant. “I know we have set over this change of plea and possible sentencing in your case a couple of times now.”

Stanciel, 20, was standing with a group of friends on the night of June 14, 2008 in the area of 11th Street and Hilker Place, just off Racine Street near Washington Avenue, when he was shot, according to reports at the time.

One bullet hit Stanciel in his right shoulder and another went through his torso and punctured his lung, killing him. The case went cold for the next seven years until investigators received a tip that Sparks was the shooter.