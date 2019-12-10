Plea and sentencing in 2008 Stanciel homicide pushed back again

RACINE — A plea and sentencing hearing in a 2008 homicide case that had already been rescheduled several times was pushed back again on Tuesday.
Jonathan Sparks, 29, of Racine, is charged with one count of reckless homicide in the 2008 shooting death of Jamaal Stanciel. Sparks was in court on his own Tuesday morning as his attorney Scott Anderson was in Milwaukee County for a jury trial.
A new plea and sentencing hearing was set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
“I apologize profusely,” Judge Faye Flancher told the defendant. “I know we have set over this change of plea and possible sentencing in your case a couple of times now.”
Stanciel, 20, was standing with a group of friends on the night of June 14, 2008 in the area of 11th Street and Hilker Place, just off Racine Street near Washington Avenue, when he was shot, according to reports at the time.
One bullet hit Stanciel in his right shoulder and another went through his torso and punctured his lung, killing him. The case went cold for the next seven years until investigators received a tip that Sparks was the shooter.
Sparks reportedly told investigators that he held the gun over the top of a fence to shoot at Stanciel. People who were with Sparks that night said he told them he had fired the gun multiple times and another witness said he saw Sparks fire five or six shots over the fence on the night of June 14, 2008.
On Nov. 29, 2016, Sparks entered a plea of no contest to the charge of reckless homicide, but according to online court records he made a motion to withdraw that plea April 20, 2017 and it was accepted by the court May 8, 2017.
A jury trial was initially scheduled for Sept. 17 of this year but was cancelled when both the prosecution and defense asked for a plea/sentencing hearing after coming to an agreement.
Anderson is the fourth attorney to represent Sparks in this case since he was initially charged in 2015. According to online court records, Sparks requested a new attorney at least twice.