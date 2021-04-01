Placement of two sex offenders near Jellystone stayed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A hearing following the Caledonia Village Board's challenge is yet to be scheduled.

Neighbors and others in the community expressed outrage when the Caledonia Police Department, which also is opposed to the placements, announced on March 24 where the two offenders would be living.

There's still no guarantee of where Tran and Williams will ultimately be placed. Racine County was nearly penalized by Laufenberg for taking a year-and-a-half to find a placement for the two men; now that process is taking even longer.

"This does not end the legal process but allows the Village’s legal team time to present to the court our full opposition to these placements at this location," a statement from the Village of Caledonia reads. "The Village of Caledonia appreciates the public’s support as we pursue this challenging issue."