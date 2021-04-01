Placement of two sex offenders near Jellystone stayed

CALEDONIA — The placement of two sex offenders in a residential rural neighborhood near the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort has been stayed.
The decision came from Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg Thursday afternoon.
The two men, Daniel R. Williams and Hung N. Tran, had been scheduled be released from civil commitment and move into a Saratoga Drive residence on April 6. The residence is immediately east of the family-friendly campground that encompasses more than 200 acres at 8425 Highway 38. Both men have a history of sexual violence against children.
The village challenged the placements, after the Village Board voted unanimously that the location was "unacceptable for several reasons including its proximity to a high number of children." Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave was also opposed to the placement.
Finding housing for sex offenders is often a difficult process. A committee finds a location for the individuals to live, the Racine County Department of Health Services puts forward a plan and the Circuit Court approves it.
A hearing following the Caledonia Village Board's challenge is yet to be scheduled.
Neighbors and others in the community expressed outrage when the Caledonia Police Department, which also is opposed to the placements, announced on March 24 where the two offenders would be living.
There's still no guarantee of where Tran and Williams will ultimately be placed. Racine County was nearly penalized by Laufenberg for taking a year-and-a-half to find a placement for the two men; now that process is taking even longer.
"This does not end the legal process but allows the Village’s legal team time to present to the court our full opposition to these placements at this location," a statement from the Village of Caledonia reads. "The Village of Caledonia appreciates the public’s support as we pursue this challenging issue."
During a press conference Tuesday, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he wants Tran and Williams "to succeed" in their lives after being confined for treatment, but that they need to be placed at a different location. He mulled building a specialized facility specifically for sex offenders who have served their time, which could prevent controversies like this in the future.
In a statement Thursday, Wanggaard said “This is great news for the hundreds of Caddy Vista neighborhood residents who contacted me and others about the damage this placement would cause to the neighborhood and surrounding area. I am glad the court is reconsidering the placement of these sex offenders and am hopeful they will find a more appropriate location to house these two predators.”