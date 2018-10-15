WIND POINT — A pizzeria restaurant owner was arrested Sunday after allegedly attacking a man at a Wind Point home.
Besart Bajrami, 31, of the 100 block of Four Mile Road, Wind Point, faces a felony charge for substantial battery along with misdemeanor charges for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct, each charge coming with domestic abuse assessments. He faces up to 4½ years in prison and/or a fine of $21,000.
Bajrami owns Pizza Di Famiglia in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee. He also owned the Slice of NY Pizzeria in Kenosha, 5703 Sixth Ave., which closed in July 2017.
According to the criminal complaint:
Bajrami arrived at his home in Wind Point to find a man there with whom he reportedly has an ongoing dispute over money.
The two began fighting in the kitchen during which Bajrami allegedly threw a phone at the man while screaming “Where’s the money?” Bajrami then allegedly lunged at the other man before they were separated by other residents of the home, at which point Bajrami told the man: “I’m going to kill you.”
The victim was taken to an emergency room. According to police, the victim had trouble taking full breaths and suffered major bruising to his ribs, in addition to several cuts to his face, as a result of the fight. He said that he doesn’t remember much of the fight, other than being punched in the ribs and face, as well as being held around the head and neck, by Bajrami.
During the fight, a stove was damaged and a vacuum cleaner was broken, police reported.
The Caledonia Police Department and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Court records show that Bajrami has five prior convictions for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license (twice in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013), for operating while intoxicated in 2011 and disorderly conduct earlier this year.
There is also an open court case against Bajrami in Kenosha County, where he is charged with four counts of failing to pay his employees. In June 2015, the Kenosha News reported that the father of one of Bajrami’s employees got into a “wrestling match” with Bajrami at Slice of NY Pizzeria over not paying his daughter. The City of Kenosha forced Slice of NY Pizzeria “to close due to a number of violations” regarding health and safety, Kenosha News reported at the time of the restaurant’s closure.
According to court records, Bajrami appeared in court Monday via video conference and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 25 in the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.