Pisoner threw an apple at another inmate, proceeded to threaten an officer

RACINE — A Racine inmate allegedly threw an apple at another inmate, proceeded to threaten an officer.
Trevor L. Rogers, 47, of Conroe, Texas, was charged with felony counts of battery by prisoners and threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 4:05 p.m. Sunday, an officer reported an inmate, identified as Rogers, was outside of his assigned cell receiving his dinner plate. Upon receiving his plate, he took an apple and threw it directly at another inmate. The apple struck the inmate’s right arm, causing pain, redness and bruising.
At 4:56 p.m., an officer responded to Rogers’ cell to transport him to a different location. He refused to leave and told the officer he wasn’t going anywhere. The officer asked again and Rogers refused and stated “I’m going to kill your (expletive) when I get out.” The officer told him to put his sandals on for transportation and Rogers said “I ain’t putting on (expletive), you have to come get me, and if you touch me I’m going to kill you when I get out.” Rogers then allegedly stated the officer was signing his “death warrant” if he touched him.
At 5:06 p.m., Rogers was successfully relocated to a different cell where he continued to threaten all three of the officers with physical assault.
An initial appearance for Rogers is set for Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jamari J Jones
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamari J Jones, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), attempt armed robbery (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, first degree recklessly endangering safety, discharge firearm in school zone, possession of THC.
Trevor L Rogers
Trevor L Rogers, Conroe, Texas, battery by prisoners, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct.
Kinte K Scott
Kinte K Scott, 1300 block of Owen Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Deonta Snow
Deonta Snow, 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, hit and run (great bodily harm), misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daevin A Stys
Daevin A Stys, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Ivy J Wright
Ivy J Wright, 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of dangerous weapon).
Erasmo L Guzman
Erasmo L Guzman, 2900 block of Chicory Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Leonard A Harlan
Leonard A Harlan, 700 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
James Ward Doxtater
James Ward Doxtater, 4600 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device.
Kirk Duncan Jr.
Kirk Duncan Jr., 1800 block Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing, felony bail jumping, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
