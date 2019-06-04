MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Kenosha men were arrested late Monday after more than 125 pills and over 30 grams of marijuana were found during a traffic stop.
At 8:54 p.m. Monday, an on-duty Mount Pleasant Police officer pulled over a vehicle traveling 67 mph in a 35-mph zone on South Drive near Highway 31, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
The smell of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle, the deputy noticed. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jacob E. Fox from Kenosha. There were also two other passengers, an unnamed female passenger and 22-year-old Travis T. Tornes, also of Kenosha.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag belonging to Tornes that contained 66 Oxycodone pills, 34 Alprazolam pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 28 ecstasy (MDMA) pills and 6.5 grams of marijuana, in addition to $4,000 in cash.
Tornes was taken into custody, pending charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotic and non narcotic drugs, cocaine, MCMA and marijuana. He is also being held on a probation hold.
In the trunk of the vehicle, police found 29 grams of marijuana that police say Fox admitted was his. Fox was also taken into custody, pending charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a speeding ticket.
The incident remains under investigation, police say. All of the charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Today's mugshots: June 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Destiny N. Brown
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny N. Brown, Mount Pleasant, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Khalil E. Buckley
Khalil E. Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, converting a weapon to provide full-automatic fire, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Shaquille B. Buckley
Shaquille B. Buckley, 2100 block of Howe Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Gerrod R. Cotton
Gerrod R. Cotton, 2700 block of Chicory Road, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony intimidation of a witness, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery.
Justin P. Gentry
Justin P. Gentry, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct.
Nicole G. Hampton
Nicole G. Hampton, Burlington, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance.
Maurice E. Jorden II
Maurice E. Jorden II (a.k.a. X Elliot Redboy), 6600 block of 23rd Avenue, Kenosha, battery by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Sheila I. Jourige
Sheila I. Jourige, 5100 block of Emstan Hills Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Anthony M. Lentz
Anthony M. Lentz, 2800 block of Diane Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Daniel F. Lopez
Daniel F. Lopez, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, attempt battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Gabriel G. Ortiz
Gabriel G. Ortiz, 3400 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Carlos O. Ruelas
Carlos O. Ruelas, 1700 block of Albert Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer.
Xavier C. Scaife
Xavier C. Scaife, 1000 block of 10th Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, felony intimidation of a witness.
Sonya R. Shosie
Sonya R. Shosie, Genoa City, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Donte D. Thomas
Donte D. Thomas, 9600 block of 70th Street, Kenosha, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Adam L. Velasquez
Adam L. Velasquez, 4900 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alvin K. Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alvin K. Williams, Milwaukee, assault by prisoners, disorderly conduct.
Timothy R. Dower
Timothy R. Dower, 3600 block of 27th Street, Kenosha, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lisa M. Matuszewski
Lisa M. Matuszewski, 2700 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Tanya R. McWilliams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tanya R. McWilliams, Waukegan, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody J. Nicoleti
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cody J. Nicoleti, 2500 block of 66th Street, Kenosha, criminal trespass.
Jeffrey O. Prout
Jeffrey O. Prout, 1400 block of Lincoln Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jamie A. Robinson
Jamie A. Robinson, Franksville, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicole E. Schwartz
Nicole E. Schwartz, 1300 block of Cleveland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Edwin L. Segovia-Morales
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Edwin L. Segovia-Morales, Waukegan, IL, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian V. Smith
Brian V. Smith, 200 block of Ohio Street, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Eddie L. White
Eddie L. White, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer.
Mack Arthur Williams
Mack Arthur Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.