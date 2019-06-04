{{featured_button_text}}
MOUNT PLEASANT — Two Kenosha men were arrested late Monday after more than 125 pills and over 30 grams of marijuana were found during a traffic stop. 

At 8:54 p.m. Monday, an on-duty Mount Pleasant Police officer pulled over a vehicle traveling 67 mph in a 35-mph zone on South Drive near Highway 31, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.

The smell of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle, the deputy noticed. The driver was identified as 20-year-old Jacob E. Fox from Kenosha. There were also two other passengers, an unnamed female passenger and 22-year-old Travis T. Tornes, also of Kenosha.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a bag belonging to Tornes that contained 66 Oxycodone pills, 34 Alprazolam pills, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 28 ecstasy (MDMA) pills and 6.5 grams of marijuana, in addition to $4,000 in cash.

Tornes was taken into custody, pending charges of possession with intent to deliver narcotic and non narcotic drugs, cocaine, MCMA and marijuana. He is also being held on a probation hold. 

In the trunk of the vehicle, police found 29 grams of marijuana that police say Fox admitted was his. Fox was also taken into custody, pending charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a speeding ticket.

The incident remains under investigation, police say. All of the charges have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. 

