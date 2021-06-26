Phoenix man charged in an attempted homicide of a witness

RACINE — A Phoenix man has been charged in an attempted homicide of a witness in a case involving his relative.
William D. McCoy, 41, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, intimidation of a witness and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Nov. 6, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Harriet Street, for a shooting.
Upon arrival, an officer found a man face down in the grass area of the parkway between the sidewalk and street.
The man had at least three wounds to the lower part of his back, one shot to his left forearm and one shot to his left hand.
A witness said they heard four shots and saw the victim on the ground with another man standing over him, kicking him before running down Lewis Street.
Another witness said that they woke up to gun fire at 4:50 a.m. and saw the victim on the ground with a man standing over him.
The man said to people in cars that they should leave before he kills them.
An investigator developed McCoy as a possible suspect and provided a photo to the victim.
The victim positively identified McCoy as the person who shot him, saying “he shot me five times.”
He told the investigator that McCoy is closely related to a defendant in a homicide case where he’s the witness.
McCoy was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary court hearing is set for July 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 25
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Nicholas D Hall
Nicholas D Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Torion C Crumiell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Torion C Crumiell, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, neglecting a child (consequence is bodily harm), possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping.
William D McCoy
William D McCoy, Phoenix, Arizona, attempt first degree intentionally homicide (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony intimidation of a witness (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by outstate felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
Latoya L Monette
Latoya L Monette, 600 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer.
Willie L Cox
Willie L Cox, 6000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Wendell W Fairman
Wendell (aka Leon Miller) W Fairman, Chicago, Illinois, possession of THC.
Raekwon M Parker
Raekwon M Parker, 1100 block of 61st Street, Kenosha, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping.
Raysean White
Raysean White, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nicholas Richard Knetzger
Nicholas Richard Knetzger, 400 block of North 6th Street, Waterford, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (4th offense, with a minor child in vehicle), operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC.