Phoenix man charged in an attempted homicide of a witness

RACINE — A Phoenix man has been charged in an attempted homicide of a witness in a case involving his relative.

William D. McCoy, 41, was charged with felony counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide, intimidation of a witness and possession of a firearm by an outstate felon.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Nov. 6, officers were sent to the 2200 block of Harriet Street, for a shooting.

Upon arrival, an officer found a man face down in the grass area of the parkway between the sidewalk and street.

The man had at least three wounds to the lower part of his back, one shot to his left forearm and one shot to his left hand.

A witness said they heard four shots and saw the victim on the ground with another man standing over him, kicking him before running down Lewis Street.

Another witness said that they woke up to gun fire at 4:50 a.m. and saw the victim on the ground with a man standing over him.

The man said to people in cars that they should leave before he kills them.

An investigator developed McCoy as a possible suspect and provided a photo to the victim.