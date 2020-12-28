RACINE — A pharmacy employee allegedly stole Vicodin pills from patient’s bottle.

Kayla L. Jandl, 27, of the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue in Racine, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription and attempt misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 10:27 a.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to the 1900 block of Deane Boulevard for a theft of narcotics in progress. The officer spoke to a witness over the phone who said Jandl was stealing the victim’s Vicodin pills and had video proof.

The officer was shown the video that showed Jandl reaching for the prescription bottle and tucking it behind the refrigerator before placing it back on top of it. The witness said that the bottle was prescribed on Dec. 13 and supposed to have 150 pills but counted only 119 on Dec. 18.

The officer spoke to Jandl who said the Vicodin was in her purse. The officer found the Vicodin as well as a tramadol pill which is an opiate for pain relief.