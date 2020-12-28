RACINE — A pharmacy employee allegedly stole Vicodin pills from patient’s bottle.
Kayla L. Jandl, 27, of the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue in Racine, was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription and attempt misdemeanor theft.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:27 a.m. Thursday, an officer was sent to the 1900 block of Deane Boulevard for a theft of narcotics in progress. The officer spoke to a witness over the phone who said Jandl was stealing the victim’s Vicodin pills and had video proof.
The officer was shown the video that showed Jandl reaching for the prescription bottle and tucking it behind the refrigerator before placing it back on top of it. The witness said that the bottle was prescribed on Dec. 13 and supposed to have 150 pills but counted only 119 on Dec. 18.
The officer spoke to Jandl who said the Vicodin was in her purse. The officer found the Vicodin as well as a tramadol pill which is an opiate for pain relief.
Jandl was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 13 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 28
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Steven L Balistreri
Steven L Balistreri, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Clifford A Friederich
Clifford A Friederich, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Kayla L Jandl
Kayla L Jandl, 1100 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, attempt misdemeanor theft.
Logan Joseph Rizzuto
Logan Joseph Rizzuto, 1200 block of 83rd Street, Kenosha, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Charity D Genoe
Charity D Genoe, 1800 block of North Wisconsin Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deangelo V Herron
Deangelo V Herron, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Cody A Sobbe
Cody A Sobbe, Franksville, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Donny D Williams
Donny D Williams, 2300 block of Loni Lane, Racine, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.