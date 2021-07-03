Person shot on Superior Street on Saturday afternoon

RACINE — One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Superior Street, between Yout and Goold streets, about four blocks east of Douglas Avenue.
Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo confirmed that the shooting occurred and that one person was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. DeGarmo said at 6:55 p.m. that he did not know the victim's status.
The Journal Times has contacted the Racine Police Department seeking further information.