Person shot on Superior Street on Saturday afternoon
Person shot on Superior Street on Saturday afternoon

One person shot on Superior Street Saturday afternoon

The Racine Police Department blocked off portions of several streets, including part of Douglas Avenue as shown here, near where a shooting occurred after 5 p.m. Saturday.

 DEE HÖLZEL,

RACINE — One person was shot in Racine after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Superior Street, between Yout and Goold streets, about four blocks east of Douglas Avenue.

Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo confirmed that the shooting occurred and that one person was transported by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital. DeGarmo said at 6:55 p.m. that he did not know the victim's status.

The Journal Times has contacted the Racine Police Department seeking further information.

