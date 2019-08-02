RACINE — A person was shot in the leg in the 1600 block of Packard Avenue Friday afternoon and was hospitalized, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.
Crime scene tape blocked off most of the 1600 block of Packard Friday afternoon as police investigated the area.
The investigation was ongoing as of Friday and no other information was being released, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Name change to "GunFire Gold Medal Lofts"?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.