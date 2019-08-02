{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting reported

Police tape cordons off an area of the 1600 block of Packard Avenue as police investigate the shooting of a person Friday afternoon.

RACINE — A person was shot in the leg in the 1600 block of Packard Avenue Friday afternoon and was hospitalized, the Racine Police Department has confirmed.

Crime scene tape blocked off most of the 1600 block of Packard Friday afternoon as police investigated the area.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday and no other information was being released, police said.

