Person shot on Hilker Place
Person shot on Hilker Place

RACINE — A person was shot on Hilker Place on Thursday afternoon, Racine Police confirmed. 

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hilker Place, near Popeyes restaurant on Washington Avenue, police said.

No additional information was immediately available about the incident. This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

