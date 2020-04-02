Person shot on Hilker Place

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.
RACINE — A person was shot on Hilker Place on Thursday afternoon, Racine Police confirmed.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Hilker Place, near Popeyes restaurant on Washington Avenue, police said.
No additional information was immediately available about the incident. This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alyssa Mauk
Reporter
Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.