Person reportedly shot Thursday morning in Downtown Racine

RACINE — A person was reportedly shot Thursday morning in Downtown Racine in the 500 block of Park Avenue, according to police radio reports.

The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. Reports indicated that a person had been shot and that a suspect was reportedly observed fleeing the area wearing a blue jacket and blue bandanna.

After the call, Racine Police squads were immediately seen patrolling throughout Downtown Racine.

There was also a heavy police presence seen on Park Avenue, as Racine Police taped off the area in front of an apartment building at the corner of Park Avenue and Water Street located next to The Nash restaurant, 522 Sixth St.

Shortly before 10 a.m., an ambulance left the scene with its lights and sirens on.

Police had not provided any additional information as of Thursday afternoon.

