Person reportedly shot in Downtown Racine area
0 comments
alert top story

Person reportedly shot in Downtown Racine area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shooting in area of Park Avenue

Racine Police and Racine Fire and Rescue responded to the 500 block of Park Avenue after a person was reportedly shot, according to police scanner reports. 

 Alyssa Mauk

RACINE — A person was reportedly shot Thursday morning in Downtown Racine the 500 block of Park Avenue, according to police radio scanner reports. 

The call came in at approximately 9:30 a.m. Scanner reports indicated that a person had been shot and that a suspect was seen fleeing the area wearing a blue jacket and blue bandanna. 

After the call, Racine Police squads were immediately seen patrolling through Downtown Racine. 

There was also a heavy police presence seen on Park Avenue, as Racine Police taped off the area in front of an apartment building at the corner of Park Avenue and Water Street next to The Nash restaurant, 522 6th Street. 

Shortly before 10 a.m., a ambulance left the scene with its lights and sirens on. 

Police did not provide any additional information as of Thursday afternoon. 

0 comments
0
3
2
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News