RACINE — Racine police and paramedics responded Monday night to a report of a person being shot in an apparent robbery at Teezers, a popular bar located at 1936 Lathrop Ave.
The call about a robbery at the bar came in at 9:40 p.m., and police radio reports indicated that a person was shot in the chest during the incident.
A suspect was reported fleeing from the scene in a northerly direction over a fence, police reported from the scene. A search of properties in an area encompassing several blocks near the bar was underway during the hour after the incident was reported.
Lathrop Avenue was closed to through traffic in both directions from 19th Street to 20th Street.
According to bulletins sent out over police radio, the suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He was reportedly wearing a navy blue hoodie and a black bandanna at the time of the robbery.
No information was available late Monday regarding a condition of the person who was shot. A Racine Fire Department ambulance was on scene until about 10:20 p.m. when it left the scene without its emergency lights on.
More than a dozen Racine police vehicles were reported to be on scene. Police K-9 units were also observed on scene. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant police were assisting with the investigation.
