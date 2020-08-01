You have permission to edit this article.
Person hit in Save A Lot parking lot in serious condition
RACINE – A person who was hit in the parking lot Friday afternoon at Save A Lot on State Street was left with serious injuries, according to Racine Police.

The call came in at 4:50 p.m. for a pedestrian hit at 1500 State Street, in the grocery store parking lot.

Racine Police said Saturday morning that the driver in the crash was cooperating and it was not a hit and run. The crash remained under investigation.

