Person hit in Save A Lot parking lot in serious condition

RACINE – A person who was hit in the parking lot Friday afternoon at Save A Lot on State Street was left with serious injuries, according to Racine Police.
The call came in at 4:50 p.m. for a pedestrian hit at 1500 State Street, in the grocery store parking lot.
Racine Police said Saturday morning that the driver in the crash was cooperating and it was not a hit and run. The crash remained under investigation.
Today mugshots: July 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Richard A Fliess
Richard A Fliess, 4500 block of 18th Street, Kenosha, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
Shirley A Allen
Shirley (aka Irene Coleman) A Allen, Chicago, Illinois, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false emergency (911) phone use, obstructing an officer.
Scott Todd Blada
Scott (aka Scott Blade) Todd Blada, 6700 block of Novak Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Brian K Lewis
Brian K Lewis, Chicago, Illinois, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Lazarick L Riley
Lazarick (aka Lazarick Coleman) L Riley, Homeless, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Anthony M Beverly
Anthony M Beverly, Cudahy, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
