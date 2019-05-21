Try 3 months for $3
Racine Fire Department News

RACINE — A person and a dog are dead after an early morning fire Tuesday, according to the Racine Police Department. 

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, Racine Police and Fire departments responded to 2527 Coolidge Ave. for a fire, according to a Racine Police Department news release. Racine Fire personnel got the fire under control and entered the home. One person and a dog was found dead in the home.

Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said that a male was reportedly in the home, but a definitive gender cannot be determined until the body is more closely examined.

As of 10:23 a.m., the Racine Police and Fire departments were continuing to investigate this incident. The scene is still active, police said. 

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information anyone may have about the incident. Witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

