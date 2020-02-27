Peggy Lynn Johnson to be laid to rest Wednesday, on her birthday

A funeral for Peggy Lynn Johnson, the former Jane Doe who was found murdered in a Raymond cornfield on July 20, 1999, will be held next week, the Racine County Sheriff's Office announced.

The service for 23-year-old Johnson will be held at 11 a.m. on her birthday, Wednesday, March 4. In the presence of her family, she will be laid to rest next to her mother and grandparents, who preceded her in death, at Highland Garden of Memories, 9800 Illinois Route 76, in Belvidere, Ill.

Due to the sensitive nature of Johnson’s passing, the family is asking for privacy during this difficult time. However, they are inviting the community to share in her service as a celebration of her life.

"Peggy will be remembered as a gentle, loving, soft spoken soul. Peggy was a caring and dedicated daughter, sister, friend and child of God," the Sheriff's Office release said. "Peggy is survived by her half-sister, aunt, uncle and cousins."

The memorial service for Johnson will have a special blessing officiated by Racine County Sheriff’s Office Pastor Antony Balistreri.

On behalf of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and staff extended condolences to Johnson's family.

“We are overwhelmed with the gratitude by the outpouring of community support, along with the generosity and assistance of Gary and Michael Langendorf of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Jim Anspaugh of Myers Racine Monument Works, to have raised the necessary funds to move Peggy from her initial place of burial in Wisconsin to her final resting place in Illinois which includes the purchase of headstones for Peggy, her mother, and grandmother,” Schmaling said.

