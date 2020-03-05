Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder reunited with her mother and grandparents; reburied in Illinois

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder has been reunited with her mother.

After her identity was unknown for 20 years, Johnson-Schroeder was reburied Wednesday next to her mother, Diane Marie Schroeder, at Highland Garden of Memories cemetery in Belvidere, Illinois. Johnson-Schroeder's grandparents are also buried nearby.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office, which led the investigation into Johnson-Schroeder's death, said that enough money was donated to purchase headstones for Johnson-Schroeder, her mother and grandparents, who all had been buried in unmarked graves.

"Peggy was laid to rest in a respectful and dignified way that she deserves, next to her mother and grandparents on her 44th birthday," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. "None of this would have been possible had it not been for the generosity of our community and donations from across the country, including as far as Tennessee."

Johnson-Schroeder had been known as Racine County's Jane Doe since July 21, 1999, when her body was found dumped in a cornfield in Raymond. She was later buried in Holy Family Cemetery in Caledonia.