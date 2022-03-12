Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder: Medical examiner testifies cause of death was bacterial infection from wound

RACINE — The young woman found in a Raymond cornfield in 1999, who was known as Racine County Jane Doe for 20 years, had multiple traumatic injuries that included burns over 25% of her upper body, blunt force injuries and broken bones. But it was an untreated bacterial infection that ultimately took her life.

Dr. Phillip Douglas Kelley, deputy chief medical examiner of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, performed the autopsy on Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder in 1999. He testified Thursday and Friday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Linda LaRoche, 67, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Peggy Johnson-Schroeder, who was 23 at the time of her death. The defendant also is accused of driving from McHenry, Illinois, to rural Racine County to dump the woman’s body in a cornfield, for which she is charged with hiding a corpse.

LaRoche has pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied having a hand in the woman’s death.

Cause of death

Kelley told the jury that determining Schroeder’s cause of death was more complicated than a death stemming from a gunshot wound, or something with a single cause.

Schroeder had multiple injuries that all contributed, but it was an infection from the injuries that ultimately led to her death.

The victim had both pneumonia and an infection in her arm. The infection in the arm was identified as necrotizing fasciitis, a rare bacterial infection sometimes referred to as flesh-eating bacteria.

The bacteria enters the body through a wound, can move quickly through the soft tissue and requires immediate medical intervention.

Because the left arm was so infected, the doctor said he believed the infection entered Schroeder’s body through a burn on that arm.

Kelley said he could not determine what caused the burns to the young woman’s body, which may have come from chemicals.

The witness said the many injuries to Schroeder’s body did not occur all at once. A rib fracture may have been 2-4 weeks old while some of the burns to the body showed evidence of healing, indicating they were inflicted three to eight days before she died. Kelley referred to them as “older injuries.”

Malnourishment

The victim was malnourished, which inhibited the body from being able to heal properly. Kelley said Schroeder was 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 120 pounds at the time of her death.

“She did not look healthy,” he said and described her as “somewhat gaunt.”

Schroeder also had deep lacerations to the back of her head, which would have resulted in a pool of blood.

There was no pool of blood in the cornfield where she was found, indicating she either had little to no blood pressure when the cuts were inflicted or they were inflicted somewhere else.

Kelley said the victim's clothes were probably changed before she was dumped in the cornfield. She was wearing a shirt and pants but no underclothes. A pair of cowboy boots was found in the area.

Kelley confirmed Schroeder did have what is known as cauliflower ear.

Sometimes associated with boxing, cauliflower ear is a deformity that stems from blunt force trauma.

One of LaRoche’s children testified the defendant stabbed Schroeder in the ear with a pitchfork, claiming Schroeder had stabbed one of her (LaRoche’s) horses in the ear.

However, the children also testified LaRoche would contrive reasons to abuse Schroeder.

The children also testified that Schroeder had been kept in a crawl space under the house as a punishment in the days before they saw her last in 1999.

History

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Raymond on July 21, 1999 after a Department of Public Works employee found a young woman’s body in the first row of a cornfield.

The woman was badly beaten and malnourished, and evidence suggested she had probably been tortured. She also had an infection that her weak body could not fight.

The woman had never been arrested, so her fingerprints did not turn up an identification.

She was buried in a Jane Doe grave and went nameless for 20 years until modern methods of DNA testing turned up an identification.

Once she was identified, investigators learned that Schroeder’s father had abandoned his family when she was young and her mother was deceased. She was described in court as cognitively slow.

She met LaRoche at a free clinic where the older woman was working as a nurse.

LaRoche offered the young woman a job helping at her house with housework and her six children, according to testimony.

