Peggy Johnson-Schroeder was abused for years before her death, sons of accused killer testify

RACINE — Three men took the stand on Tuesday and testified against their mother in her homicide trial, underway in Racine County Circuit Court.

Linda LaRoche, 67, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide on the allegations the abuse she inflicted on her housekeeper, Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, caused the young woman’s death.

The defendant is also accused of driving from Illinois to rural Racine County to dump the woman’s body in a cornfield, for which she is charged with hiding a corpse.

Schroeder's body went unidentified for two decades, becoming known as Racine County's Jane Doe throughout that time.

LaRoche pleaded not guilty to the charges and has denied having a hand in the woman’s death.

History

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Raymond in north-central Racine County on July 21, 1999, after the young woman’s body was found by a passerby in the first row of a cornfield.

Schroeder had been badly beaten and evidence suggested she had probably been tortured. She also had an infection that her weak body could not fight. Since she had never been arrested, her fingerprints did not turn up an identification.

She was buried in a Jane Doe grave and went nameless for 20 years until modern methods of DNA testing revealed she was Schroeder.

Once she was identified, investigators learned that Schroeder’s father, who is now dead, had abandoned his family. Schroeder's mother and brother are also deceased.

Schroeder was described in court as cognitively handicapped. She met LaRoche at a clinic where the older woman was working as a nurse.

LaRoche offered the young woman a job helping at her house with housework and her six children, according to testimony. Schroeder was invited to live in the house, in the room of LaRoche’s daughter, who recently moved away to go to college.

LaRoche, who had been living in Florida, became a suspect in the case after law enforcement received a tip on Sept. 23, 2019, alleging that a woman had overheard LaRoche talking about how she killed someone in Illinois decades prior.

She was taken into custody on Nov. 8, 2019.

Testimony

Approximately 23 years have passed since LaRoche’s children last saw Schroeder, according to the three men who testified on Tuesday.

In many ways, the testimony of the three was very similar. All three remembered the relationship between Schroeder and LaRoche starting off well.

The first son to testify, T.J., who was about 7 years old when Schroeder came to live with the family, said “There was nothing out of the ordinary in the beginning." He added Schroeder became like family, like a sister.

It wasn’t until the family temporarily moved into a rental house while their new house was being built that their mother began to abuse and then torture Schroeder, he said.

The house was described as being a small farm and very isolated.

They testified their mother would strike Schroeder, pull her hair and occasionally hit her with objects. In a short period of time, the violence escalated.

T.J. remembered an incident when his mother stabbed Schroeder’s ear with a pitchfork, attempting to justify her action by alleging the young woman had stabbed a horse in the ear.

He said the untreated ear bled and became infected, and that there was psychological abuse in addition to physical.

After Schroeder’s brother died by suicide, T.J. said he saw his mother tear up the suicide note, put it in some chili and force the young woman to eat it.

LaRoche allegedly encouraged the children to taunt Schroeder with the fact she had nowhere to go, but they did not join in, according to T.J.

All three of LaRoche’s sons who testified said that Schroeder was punished by being forced to sleep in a crawl space under the floor of the master bedroom.

Another son, B.J., who was just 5 or 6 years old when Schroeder came to live with the family, described what she endured as extreme physical and mental abuse. “It was a very scary environment we were in,” he said.

Another son, who was about 13 or 14 years old when the family moved to the farm, also remembers being afraid to be in the home. He said he tried to stay away as much as possible, hanging out with friends whenever he could.

He remembered the violence and other punishments. He said Schroeder was made to kneel on a log with soap in her mouth for allegedly lying. He added the young woman frequently had soap in her mouth.

All three young men testified that LaRoche contrived reasons to punish the young housekeeper, such as accusing her of not completion tasks correctly.

Whereabouts

For the last two decades LaRoche has told various stories about what happened to Schroeder.

She has said repeatedly she dropped her off somewhere, but the where keeps changing. In some accounts she dropped the young woman off at Schroeder's grandmother’s house. In other accounts she dropped her off with her boyfriend at a Wisconsin farm.

A friend of Schroeder's told The Journal Times that LaRoche had told her in 2000 that Schroeder had run away, when actually she had been dead for a year.

LaRoche allegedly told one of her sons she dropped Schroeder off to the hospital. That son testified how glad he was to hear it, because he hoped she would get some help, not realizing he likely had been lied to.

T.J. told the court there was some relief after Schroeder was out of the house because they would no longer have to experience seeing someone be tortured and live in “fear that it would come back to us.”

In about 2018, LaRoche sent a message to her sons indicating that Schroeder had reached out to her through social media, even though she had been dead for 19 years. LaRoche reported the young woman was living in Nevada and was happy. She also allegedly included a photo.

Her sons testified as much as they wanted it to be true, the person in the photo was clearly not Schroeder.

Ongoing

The trial continued Wednesday. The expected witnesses included a childhood friend of LaRoche’s, another son, a cellmate from the Racine County Jail and a DNA expert.

