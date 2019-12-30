Peggy Johnson's alleged killer expected to appear in Racine Court today

"She enjoyed her freedom for 20 years, now it's time for justice to be served up," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.

Break in cold case

Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23 and told that a woman in Florida was talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

That woman was later identified as LaRoche.

The next few weeks were spent tracking down LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family members.

LaRoche told Racine County investigators that at the time of Johnson-Schroeder’s death in July 1999, she had been working at a jail as a registered nurse, but that the jail did not have a facility for storing drugs. So, she started storing medications in the crawl space of her home in McHenry, Ill.