Peggy Johnson's alleged killer expected to appear in Racine Court today

RACINE — The Florida woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder, Racine County’s former Jane Doe, will appear in Racine County court Monday afternoon.
Linda LaRoche, 64, arrived at the Racine County Jail on Friday. Her initial appearance is scheduled at 1:30 p.m. today at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
LaRoche was charged Nov. 7 with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after allegedly killing 23-year-old Johnson-Schroeder more than 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural Raymond cornfield after driving up from their home in Illinois.
However, before she could be extradited to Wisconsin to face the charges here in Racine County, LaRoche's pending criminal charges in Florida had to be addressed.
LaRoche was charged in Florida with driving under the influence and causing damage while driving under the influence after an October incident in which she reportedly crashed a Mercedes C300 while driving drunk. Her blood-alcohol concentration that night was 0.33%, according to police.
According to Southwest Florida’s WINK News, LaRoche pleaded no contest to a DUI and damage to property charges and was sentenced to 44 days behind bars on Dec. 20.
"She enjoyed her freedom for 20 years, now it's time for justice to be served up," Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said.
Break in cold case
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson-Schroeder’s identity was unknown for many years until the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off on Sept. 23 and told that a woman in Florida was talking about how she had killed someone in Illinois decades prior, according to the criminal complaint filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.
That woman was later identified as LaRoche.
The next few weeks were spent tracking down LaRoche, speaking with her and Johnson-Schroeder’s family members and confirming that the Jane Doe’s DNA matched that of Johnson-Schroeder’s family members.
LaRoche told Racine County investigators that at the time of Johnson-Schroeder’s death in July 1999, she had been working at a jail as a registered nurse, but that the jail did not have a facility for storing drugs. So, she started storing medications in the crawl space of her home in McHenry, Ill.
On the day she last saw her, LaRoche told investigators that Johnson-Schroeder had gone into the crawl space before dumping pills down a drain and then fainting. After Johnson-Schroeder fell unconscious, LaRoche allegedly told investigators “she thought about calling an ambulance but didn’t.”
At least one of LaRoche’s children remembered LaRoche forcing Johnson-Schroeder to sleep in the crawl space, the complaint said.
LaRoche accused Johnson-Schroeder of repeatedly stealing medications. But, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Johnson-Schroeder’s autopsy revealed there were no drugs in her system.
Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this article.