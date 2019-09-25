RACINE — A woman and a young girl were transported to the hospital Wednesday after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road at the intersection of Seventh and Main Streets.
The incident occurred at approximately 10 a.m., according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara. Racine Police squads and Racine Fire and Rescue responded.
Dan Miller said he was standing outside the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., when the pedestrians were struck.
Miller said a group of three — including a woman, a man and a child who was approximately 3 years old — were struck by a vehicle traveling north on Main Street as they crossed the street. Police confirmed that two people were injured after being struck by a vehicle.
After the crash, Miller said at least one of the pedestrians was bleeding and blood was visible on the sidewalk.
Miller said the group seemed as though they were going to shake off the injuries, but a group of people suggested the injured pedestrians be seen and grabbed towels to help the injured pedestrians, who were taken via ambulance.
Police said that the struck pedestrians were taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital. There condition was unknown as of Wednesday.
Lewis Mendoza, a resident of the nearby McMynn Tower Apartments, said that the intersection is a dangerous one in Downtown Racine and he had seen multiple people struck at the intersection.
Thank you Mayor Mason! Racine, especially the downtown area is best avoided.
