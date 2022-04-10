 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOUNT PLEASANT

Pedestrian suffers serious injuries in hit-and-run in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian Saturday evening.

The pedestrian is in critical but stable condition at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, the MPPD reported. Their injuries were described as “serious.”

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on the 800 block of Newman Road, about a block west of Highway 31 and south of Spring Street.

No description was given for the suspect vehicle. According to a release from the MPPD: “The caller,” who reported the crash, “reported the suspect vehicle took off immediately after striking the pedestrian.”

Agencies involved in the response included the Mount Pleasant Police Department, South Shore Fire Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

