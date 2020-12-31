Pedestrian struck by car while walking on Six Mile Road Wednesday night was hit by two different vehicles

CALEDONIA — A man walking along Six Mile Road after dark Wednesday night was struck by two passing vehicles.

The man, identified as a 54-year-old from Caledonia, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Ascension All Saints Hospital before being airlifted via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa "due to the extent of his injuries."

According to Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Schuls and a news release from the Caledonia Police Department:

The man was walking along Six Mile Road, near its intersection with Beechnut Drive just west of Highway 31, at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit; sunset on Wednesday occurred locally just before 4:30 p.m.

The first car to hit the man, driven by a 29-year-old from Franklin, reportedly "swerved to avoid striking the pedestrian but was unable to do so." After hitting the pedestrian, it crashed off the road into a tree in a front yard of a home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While the pedestrian was still laying in the roadway injured, "he was struck again by another vehicle," according to Caledonia Police. The driver of that second vehicle was a 51-year-old Franklin man.