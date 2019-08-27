RACINE — A 38-year-old Racine man died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday, Racine Police reported on Tuesday.
Thomas C. Tishken, has been identified as the victim.
At about 10:06 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Mount Pleasant Street and Young Court for a report of a personal injury accident involving a pedestrian struck by a car.
Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Rescue personnel attempted lifesaving efforts, but Tishken succumbed to his injuries.
A 32-year-old Racine man was the driver of the vehicle and identified himself to police on scene.
The man, who police have not named, has been cooperating with the investigation, which is active and on-going, and police added no further information is being released at this time.
Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit responded to assist Racine Police Department Traffic Investigators.
Racine Police Traffic Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crash.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.
