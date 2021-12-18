Pearson-Robb convicted on all charges in 2019 Wells Fargo robbery

RACINE — Some evidence is impossible for a defendant to get around: Fingerprints, DNA, and this past week in Racine County Circuit Court, cartoon underpants.

George Pearson-Robb, 21, of Milwaukee was found guilty Friday of armed robbery with threat of force as party to a crime, three counts of kidnapping and bank robbery. The jury deliberated for about 3 hours before bringing back the guilty verdict.

The defendant had attempted to argue he was not the third man in surveillance video of the June 29, 2019, armed robbery of Wells Fargo Bank, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The robbers covered their heads and wore face masks, making them impossible to identify from just the video.

However, law enforcement officers obtained a photo of the defendant from the day before the bank robbery where Pearson-Robb could be seen wearing a black Victoria’s Secret jacket with the word "PINK" on it and his pants worn low, exposing cartoon PDA boxers — the exact outfit the third suspect is wearing in the surveillance video of the bank robbery.

Early in the case, the defense tried to make the case that Pearson-Robb had taken off the "PINK" jacket and someone else had picked it up to wear to the bank robbery. Unless the person also picked up and put on his underpants, the person in the picture and the surveillance video were one and the same.

Case history

Officers from the Racine Police Department were dispatched at about 6:42 a.m. on June 28, 2019, to the Wells Fargo branch.

Events culminating in the bank robbery began the evening before when William Q. Howell, now 21, and Donterious L. Robb, now 26, allegedly approached the branch manager of Wells Fargo, who was at home in Kenosha and getting her two children out of a car after arriving home.

The bank manager was pregnant at the time and her children were then 5 and 2 years old.

Howell and Robb brandished firearms and forced the woman into the backseat of her car before getting in her car and driving to Milwaukee.

During the trip, they allegedly took her cellphone and wallet. Robb allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at her for the entire ride. Investigators later learned the handguns used were fake, but the victim testified that she thought they were real.

When Howell and Robb arrived in Milwaukee, they put the woman and her daughters in the basement of the house where they were staying, which was the home of Pearson-Robb’s mother.

Howell and Robb allegedly told her they wanted access to the bank vault the next morning.

In the early-morning hours of the next day, the woman and her two children were transported to Wells Fargo in Racine.

On that trip to Racine, all three suspects were in the car. The state argued that Pearson-Robb was that third suspect.

Once the bank manager gained entry to the bank, she was threatened at gunpoint until she was able to give the men access to money.

The victim managed to shut a door, locking herself and her two children in the bank with the conspirators on the other side of the locked door.

The conspirators fled with $47,000.

Third man

On Friday, Howell took to the stand to testify that Pearson-Robb was not the third suspect seen in the surveillance video.

Instead, he said, the third suspect was another friend, one who died in 2019, a victim of gun violence.

However, that assertion was a problematic one for the defense.

First, law enforcement had obtained hours and hours of security footage from cameras in Racine and Kenosha, which showed a heavily damaged maroon vehicle tailing the victim as she left the bank at the end of the day, picked up her children, and ran errands.

The next time law enforcement came across that maroon vehicle, it was in the custody of Pearson-Robb, broken down by the side of the road in Racine County, not long after the kidnapping.

The Racine County District Attorney's Office successfully argued that while the other two suspects were carjacking the victim and taking her to Milwaukee, Pearson-Robb was driving the suspect vehicle back to Milwaukee.

He did not make it.

Instead, a Wisconsin state trooper found him by the side of the highway, towed the vehicle, and gave Pearson-Robb a ride back to the Pilot Travel Center at Highway K's intersection with Interstate 94, since at that time no one yet knew of the kidnapping.

While he was at the Pilot making a call so that Howell could pick him up, his image was captured by a surveillance camera, footage later obtained by the Racine Police Department.

In a still image from the surveillance video, Pearson-Robb could be seen in the black Victoria’s Secret "PINK" jacket, his pants low, with PDA cartoon boxer shorts exposed. Which was the exact outfit the third suspect in the bank robbery was wearing the next day.

Sentencing

With Pearson-Robb having been convicted of the five charges, a sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 25, 2022.

Howell’s sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.

In January, Donterious L. Robb was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Lamarra Powell, 20, who was the girlfriend of Pearson-Robb at the time, also has been charged with three counts of kidnapping and bank robbery, as party to a crime, on all three charges.

Powell testified for the state as part of a negotiated settlement with the DA’s Office. Her case has been on hold awaiting Pearson-Robb’s jury trial.

